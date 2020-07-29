58m ago

add bookmark

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 29 July, draw.

Lotto: 06, 16, 23, 26, 33, 48  Bonus Ball:  07

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 12, 25, 26, 27, 43 Bonus Ball: 30

Lotto Plus 2: 08, 18, 38, 40,  45, 46 Bonus Ball:  13

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.  Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 28 July, draw.

PowerBall: 03, 28, 30, 38, 40  PowerBall: 08  

PowerBall Plus: 09, 12, 13, 45, 48  PowerBall: 02

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:
lotto
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
19% - 193 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
30% - 304 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
50% - 507 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
21.51
(-0.90)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(-0.96)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(-0.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.52)
Gold
1968.31
(+0.65)
Silver
24.27
(+0.24)
Platinum
927.00
(-1.90)
Brent Crude
43.61
(-0.66)
Palladium
2148.99
(-4.90)
All Share
56707.74
(+0.39)
Top 40
52245.75
(+0.39)
Financial 15
10788.93
(+2.16)
Industrial 25
74841.48
(+0.92)
Resource 10
56492.21
(-0.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo