Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 29 July, draw.
Lotto: 06, 16, 23, 26, 33, 48 Bonus Ball: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 12, 25, 26, 27, 43 Bonus Ball: 30
Lotto Plus 2: 08, 18, 38, 40, 45, 46 Bonus Ball: 13
