Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 12 August, draw.
Lotto: 12, 23, 24, 30, 44, 49 Bonus Ball: 36
Lotto Plus 1: 15, 19, 20, 22, 35, 36 Bonus Ball: 12
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 15, 20, 24, 34, 49 Bonus Ball: 08
