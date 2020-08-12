1h ago

add bookmark

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 12 August, draw.

Lotto: 12, 23, 24, 30, 44, 49  Bonus Ball:  36

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 19, 20, 22, 35, 36 Bonus Ball: 12

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 15, 20, 24, 34, 49 Bonus Ball:  08

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.  Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 11 August, draw.

PowerBall: 27, 29, 39, 40, 42  PowerBall: 06

PowerBall Plus: 01, 13, 20, 28, 45 PowerBall: 11

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:
lotto
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 2551 votes
No I would not
29% - 2845 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 4501 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

17h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

17h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.46
(+0.11)
ZAR/GBP
22.74
(+0.41)
ZAR/EUR
20.59
(-0.24)
ZAR/AUD
12.51
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.49)
Gold
1915.76
(+0.52)
Silver
25.36
(+2.15)
Platinum
927.00
(+0.76)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2130.28
(+2.35)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo