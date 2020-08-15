Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 15 August, draw.
#DrawResults for 15/08/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 15, 2020
#LOTTO: 01, 13, 15, 19, 26, 32#B: 38
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 12, 15, 25, 39, 41#B: 50#LOTTOPLUS2: 01, 16, 22, 40, 45, 48#B: 08 pic.twitter.com/RAmZmzS6jI
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
