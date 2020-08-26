Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 26 August, draw.
Lotto: 01, 11, 12, 41, 43, 49 Bonus Ball: 15
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 07, 08, 23, 39, 46 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 15, 18, 39, 44, 45 Bonus Ball: 52
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.
PowerBall: 07, 20, 32, 34, 48 PowerBall: 01
PowerBall Plus: 02, 11, 25, 28, 42 PowerBall: 03