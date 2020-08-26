Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 26 August, draw.



Lotto: 01, 11, 12, 41, 43, 49 Bonus Ball: 15

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 07, 08, 23, 39, 46 Bonus Ball: 38

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 15, 18, 39, 44, 45 Bonus Ball: 52

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.


