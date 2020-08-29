Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 29 August, draw.



Lotto: 09, 16, 21, 27, 33, 45 Bonus Ball: 17

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 11, 14, 35, 44, 49 Bonus Ball: 40

Lotto Plus 2: 10, 13, 29, 30, 42, 49 Bonus Ball: 19

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.


