Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 23 September, draw.
Lotto: 08, 10, 17, 20, 40, 46 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 26, 32, 34, 37, 49 Bonus Ball: 07
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 09, 17, 39, 40, 50 Bonus Ball: 12
