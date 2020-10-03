Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 3 October draw:
#DrawResults for 03/10/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 3, 2020
#LOTTO: 03, 23, 26, 27, 42, 51#B: 37
#LOTTOPLUS1: 01, 14, 15, 22, 33, 46#B: 30#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 07, 21, 27, 30, 45#B: 19 pic.twitter.com/QsrCHjcXyo
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.