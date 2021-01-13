Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 13 January, draw.
Lotto: 01, 03, 15, 25, 36, 48 Bonus Ball: 02
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 06, 15, 34, 37, 51 Bonus Ball: 12
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 13, 17, 21, 52 Bonus Ball: 48
