Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 20 January, draw.
Lotto: 19, 20, 24, 32, 46, 48 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto Plus 1: 07, 15, 16, 27, 39, 45 Bonus Ball: 24
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 26, 33, 38, 39, 50 Bonus Ball: 06
