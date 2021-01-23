Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 23 January, draw.
Lotto: 18, 20, 39, 46, 47, 49 Bonus Ball: 36
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 10, 23, 44, 47, 50 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 26, 27, 36, 42, 47 Bonus Ball: 29
