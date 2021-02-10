Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 10 February, draw:
Lotto: 01, 10, 12, 15, 21, 42 Bonus Ball: 48
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 17, 27, 29, 30, 37 Bonus Ball: 41
Lotto Plus 2: 13, 14, 32, 37, 41, 44 Bonus Ball: 49
