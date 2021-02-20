Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 20 February, draw:
Lotto: 03, 08, 16, 21, 38, 41 Bonus Ball: 45
Lotto Plus 1: 03, 12, 20, 22, 31, 33 Bonus Ball: 37
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 03, 09, 18, 40, 44 Bonus Ball: 05
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
