Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 10 March, draw:
Lotto: 01, 07, 16, 41, 45, 52 Bonus Ball: 31
Lotto Plus 1: 10, 24, 36, 37, 38, 47 Bonus Ball: 02
Lotto Plus 2: 06, 13, 22, 27, 28, 47 Bonus Ball: 40
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
