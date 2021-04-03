Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 3 April, draw:
Lotto: 06, 09, 15, 30, 32, 34 Bonus Ball: 11
Lotto Plus 1: 18, 29, 31, 41, 45, 46 Bonus Ball: 20
Lotto Plus 2: 14, 15, 21, 24, 26, 41 Bonus Ball: 34
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.