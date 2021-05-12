Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 12 May, draw:
Lotto: 02, 11, 13, 20, 31, 42 Bonus Ball: 16
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 18, 25, 30, 32, 37 Bonus Ball: 33
Lotto Plus 2: 13, 17, 37, 38, 50, 52 Bonus Ball: 22
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.