Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Lotto
Lotto

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 2 June, draw:

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery

In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 1 June, draw:

Read more on:
lottolottery
