Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 2 June, draw:
#DrawResults for 02/06/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 2, 2021
#LOTTO: 22, 26, 27, 31, 33, 47#B: 34
#LOTTOPLUS1: 07, 15, 20, 33, 38, 45#B: 16#LOTTOPLUS2: 05, 13, 17, 22, 27, 44#B: 50 pic.twitter.com/WZU6tCiSb3
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
