Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 23 June, draw:
Lotto: 12, 30, 35, 38, 43, 52 Bonus Ball: 34
Lotto Plus 1: 08, 18, 28, 30, 37, 51 Bonus Ball: 06
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 34, 37, 41, 42, 46 Bonus Ball: 45
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
