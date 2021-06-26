Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 26 June, draw:
Lotto: 02, 05, 11, 15, 29, 33 Bonus Ball: 21
Lotto Plus 1: 09, 18, 21, 32, 42, 52 Bonus Ball: 44
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 18, 25, 28, 32, 34 Bonus Ball: 41
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.
