Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 3 July, draw:
Lotto: 04, 12, 20, 34, 46, 49 Bonus Ball: 31
Lotto Plus 1: 07, 12, 16, 23, 36, 40 Bonus Ball: 50
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 16, 31, 40, 41, 49 Bonus Ball: 46
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.
