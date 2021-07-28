Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 28 July, draw:
Lotto: 01, 05, 13, 22, 27, 28 Bonus Ball: 25
Lotto Plus 1: 03, 15, 16, 20, 28, 32 Bonus Ball: 01
Lotto Plus 2: 14, 24, 25, 29, 30, 52 Bonus Ball: 44
