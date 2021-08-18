Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 18 August, draw:
Lotto: 03, 14, 29, 30, 33, 35 Bonus Ball: 04
Lotto Plus 1: 11, 19, 38, 39, 40, 51 Bonus Ball: 15
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 03, 08, 13, 15, 39 Bonus Ball: 05
