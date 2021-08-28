Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 28 August, draw:
Lotto: 08, 14, 16, 21, 42, 47 Bonus Ball: 30
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 08, 13, 19, 28, 40 Bonus Ball: 22
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 11, 24, 32, 35, 48 Bonus Ball: 25
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.
