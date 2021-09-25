Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 25 September, draw:
Lotto: 02, 07, 10, 38, 47, 48 Bonus Ball: 30
Lotto Plus 1: 03, 11, 16, 37, 48, 49 Bonus Ball: 04
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 16, 17, 22, 31, 49 Bonus Ball: 25
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.