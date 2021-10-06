Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 6 October, draw:



Lotto: 11, 16, 25, 26, 34, 45 Bonus Ball: 30

Lotto Plus 1: 09, 16, 17, 41, 43, 45 Bonus Ball: 51 Lotto Plus 2: 18, 20, 38, 42, 44, 48 Bonus Ball: 46

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.