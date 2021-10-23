Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 23 October, draw:
Lotto: 05, 11, 12, 31, 43, 49 Bonus Ball: 17
Lotto Plus 1: 18, 21, 23, 31, 47, 52 Bonus Ball: 45
Lotto Plus 2: 10, 19, 27, 30, 38, 47 Bonus Ball: 39
