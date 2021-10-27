55m ago

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results


Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 27 October, draw:

Lotto: 01, 26, 31, 38, 44, 48 Bonus Ball: 22

Lotto Plus 1: 12, 31, 38, 40, 44, 51 Bonus Ball: 24

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 04, 27, 29, 30, 33 Bonus Ball: 28

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. 

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 26 October, draw:

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.
