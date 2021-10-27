Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 27 October, draw:
Lotto: 01, 26, 31, 38, 44, 48 Bonus Ball: 22
Lotto Plus 1: 12, 31, 38, 40, 44, 51 Bonus Ball: 24
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 04, 27, 29, 30, 33 Bonus Ball: 28
