Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 17 November, draw.
Lotto: 05, 14, 35, 43, 50, 52 Bonus Ball: 34
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 07, 11, 15, 24, 37 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto Plus 2: 11, 17, 32, 36, 37, 41 Bonus Ball: 46
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
