Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 20 November, draw:
Lotto: 02, 21, 23, 26, 32, 42 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 05, 09, 15, 20, 28, 33 Bonus Ball: 18
Lotto Plus 2: 26, 28, 38, 39, 41, 50 Bonus Ball: 34
