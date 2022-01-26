Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 26 January, draw:
Lotto: 03, 17, 38, 44, 46, 50 Bonus Ball: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 04, 24, 26, 42, 45, 48 Bonus Ball: 39
Lotto Plus 2: 21, 25, 34, 37, 43, 52 Bonus Ball: 51
