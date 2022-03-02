Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 2 March, draw:
#DrawResults for 02/03/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 2, 2022
#LOTTO: 05, 10, 15, 37, 43, 45#BONUS: 19
#LOTTOPLUS1: 02, 22, 25, 32, 39, 48#BONUS: 31#LOTTOPLUS2: 06, 10, 20, 23, 25, 27#BONUS: 17 pic.twitter.com/Qlp3U93MEl
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.