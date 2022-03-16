Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 16 March, draw.:
#DrawResults for 16/03/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 16, 2022
#LOTTO: 17, 29, 30, 38, 40, 43#BONUS: 04
#LOTTOPLUS1: 09, 14, 18, 19, 26, 27#BONUS: 51#LOTTOPLUS2: 14, 21, 24, 34, 39, 42#BONUS: 18 pic.twitter.com/t8cyMPn8lB
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
