Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 4 May, draw:
#DrawResults for 04/05/22 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 4, 2022
#LOTTO: 07, 11, 28, 30, 36, 44#B: 33
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 26, 28, 34, 39, 40#B: 24#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 04, 16, 28, 40, 42#B: 50 pic.twitter.com/XoEh7Yv6sm
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.