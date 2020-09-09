Here are the Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 9 September, draw:
#DrawResults for 09/09/20 are:#LOTTO: 08, 15, 31, 33, 35, 43#B: 40#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 19, 20, 30, 40, 49#B: 50#LOTTOPLUS2: 06, 13, 22, 30, 40, 51#B: 28 pic.twitter.com/P2A8itdbvA— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 9, 2020
