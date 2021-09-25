1h ago

Lekker weekend for one Daily Lotto player

One Daily Lotto player won R347 090 in Saturday's jackpot draw.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R300 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 25 September, draw:

Lotto: 02, 07, 10, 38, 47, 48 Bonus Ball: 30

Lotto Plus 1:  03, 11, 16, 37, 48, 49 Bonus Ball: 04

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 16, 17, 22, 31, 49 Bonus Ball: 25

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

