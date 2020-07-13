No blue Monday for two Daily Lotto players

Two Daily Lotto jackpot players won R127 697 in Monday's draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R300 000.

Here are the results of the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (13/07/2020):

#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 21, 23, 27, 32



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/XSCkkuxQtz — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 13, 2020

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers from the Saturday, 11 July draw:

: 07, 20, 24, 36, 43, 52: 11: 01, 21, 25, 29, 33, 46: 23: 14, 30, 36, 39, 43, 44: 37

