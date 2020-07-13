46m ago

No blue Monday for two Daily Lotto players

Two Daily Lotto jackpot players won R127 697 in Monday's draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R300 000.

Here are the results of the draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers from the Saturday, 11 July draw:

Lotto : 07, 20, 24, 36, 43, 52 Bonus Ball: 11

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 21, 25, 29, 33, 46 Bonus Ball: 23

Lotto Plus 2: 14, 30, 36, 39, 43, 44 Bonus Ball: 37

Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
