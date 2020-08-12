One Daily Lotto player strikes it lucky

One Daily Lotto player is R356 344 richer after winning Wednesday's jackpot draw.

The next draw is estimated at R300 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (12/08/2020):

#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 02, 04, 18, 30



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/6t1S3ERmcy — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 12, 2020

Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (11/08/2020):

#DAILY LOTTO: 04, 13, 20, 22, 30



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/5Fw0qOtmqL — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 11, 2020

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 11 August, draw.

Lotto: 12, 23, 24, 30, 44, 49 Bonus Ball: 36

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 19, 20, 22, 35, 36 Bonus Ball: 12

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 15, 20, 24, 34, 49 Bonus Ball: 08

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.