One Daily Lotto players beats Monday blues, scoops R390K

It's a lucky Monday for one Daily Lotto player who won the jackpot of R390 341.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R500 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 2 April, draw:

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

