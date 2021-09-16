1h ago

One Daily Lotto players scoops R396K jackpot

Thursday got better for one Daily Lotto player who won R396 527.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R500 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 15 September, draw:

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

