Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot

Two Daily Lotto players hit the jackpot on Thursday, walking away with R176 543.

The next draw is estimated at R400 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 11 August, draw.

Lotto: 12, 23, 24, 30, 44, 49  Bonus Ball:  36

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 19, 20, 22, 35, 36 Bonus Ball: 12

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 15, 20, 24, 34, 49 Bonus Ball:  08


*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:
lottodaily lotto
Lottery
