Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot

Two Daily Lotto players won Friday's jackpot, walking away with R195 749.

The next jackpot is estimated at R400 000

Here are the results for the draw:


In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 23 September, draw:

Lotto: 08, 10, 17, 20, 40, 46 Bonus Ball: 47

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 26, 32, 34, 37, 49 Bonus Ball: 07

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 09, 17, 39, 40, 50 Bonus Ball: 12

