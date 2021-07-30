1h ago

add bookmark

Two Daily Lotto players win jackpot

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Screenshot)
(Screenshot)

Two Daily Lotto players won Friday's jackpot of R254 706.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R420 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 28 July, draw:

Lotto: 01, 05, 13, 22, 27, 28 Bonus Ball: 25

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 15, 16, 20, 28, 32 Bonus Ball: 01

Lotto Plus 2: 14, 24, 25, 29, 30, 52 Bonus Ball: 44

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lottodaily lotto
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 3656 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 3462 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 850 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.63
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.33
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.36
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,813.51
-0.8%
Silver
25.47
-0.2%
Palladium
2,665.50
+0.7%
Platinum
1,051.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
76.05
+1.8%
Top 40
62,852
-0.9%
All Share
68,971
-0.9%
Resource 10
70,683
-2.0%
Industrial 25
88,051
-0.4%
Financial 15
12,906
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius...

19h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: SA finish 7th in women's 4X100m medley, Emma Chelius qualifies for semis, Brad Tandy crashes out
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Olympic Village

37m ago

WATCH | Schoenmaker gets rousing 'shosholoza' welcome from Team SA at Olympic Village
SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis

7h ago

SA's gallant Olympic hero Schoenmaker fails to propel relay team into semis
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

16h ago

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1

10h ago

SA men's hockey team bows out of Olympics, women's waterpolo side beaten 33-1
Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

9h ago

Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics
Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment

11h ago

Schoenmaker, top of the world, reflects on lows of Rio 2016 disappointment
Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker:...

11h ago

Cyril Ramaphosa joins elated South Africans congratulating Tatjana Schoenmaker: 'You're an absolute star!'
Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's...

14h ago

Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's indescribable'
Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m...

13h ago

Dominique Scott-Efurd fails to qualify for next round, Zazini progresses in 400m hurdles
Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't...

17h ago

Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't seem real'
SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo

18h ago

SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

29 Jul

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future

29 Jul

David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

29 Jul

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

29 Jul

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’

17h ago

Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

29 Jul

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo