57m ago

add bookmark

OBITUARY | Publisher Jonathan Ball, 69, challenged the establishment and oppressive politics

Eugene Ashton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jonathan Ball
Jonathan Ball
Supplied

Jonathan Ball, eminent South African book publisher, died on 3 April at his home in Cape Town. He was 69 years old.

Born in Johannesburg to a Catholic family in 1951, he was schooled at Highlands North Boys High before completing his national service with the South African Air Force in 1970.

He landed his first job with Collier-Macmillan, headed up by Ad Donker, who went on to start Ad Donker Publishers and who would become a formative influence in Ball's life.

In 1972, he joined the publishing house Macmillan and was soon promoted to sales director.

It was from that vantage point that he observed the unfolding political changes in South Africa.

In June 1976, a watershed year, Ball took the decision to start out as an independent publisher.

Short on capital, and without the benefit of much more than a suit and an agreeable brother – David, who backed the company at the start – he set out "to publish books of a liberal sanity" that took on the establishment and challenged the oppressive political climate of the day.

In the backyard of David's industrial workshop in Selby, Johannesburg, Ball was soon joined by Alison Lowry, who became his editor-in-chief, and Jonathan Ball Publishers was launched.

Jonathan Ball
Jonathan Ball

In 1978, he published the book that would, in many ways, make public and permanent his principles.

The Super-Afrikaners, written by journalists Ivor Wilkins and Hans Strydom, for the first time exposed the Afrikaner Broederbond and listed the names of the members of the ultra-secret and powerful society that loomed over all aspects of South African life.

The book was an instant bestseller, so much so that Ball and his sedulous sales director, Nick Britt, worked night and day on the print binding line because anyone within reach of the Broederbond had refused to bind the book.

They eventually found a near-bankrupt and broken line, but it needed their help to get the book bound.

The publication caused a sensation and culminated in menacing visits from the security police.

This would not be the last government, nor the last thugs, to visit Ball's door.

The decade ended with a coup for Ball when he jumped upon the rights to publish Thomas Pakenham's distinguished book, The Boer War, in South Africa.

It forged lifelong friendships with Pakenham and his publisher, George Weidenfeld, cementing Weidenfeld & Nicolson as a permanent feature of JBP's lists in South Africa.

It was also the start of a more considerable business that spanned not only own publishing, but also representation as an agent of UK and US publishers in the country.

This, at a time when the economy was ever more challenging.

The 1980s were bruising for Ball. He entered a deal with UK publisher Hodder & Stoughton which failed for him, ending in his departure from the joint venture.

A year later, he restarted the company with new backing, buying back his catalogue and name; a move that would prove decisive for the future.

By the end of the decade, his credentials as a publisher of liberal books intact, he published not only for a wide audience, but landed the most important political books of the time.

Opposition leader Frederik van Zyl Slabbert, liberal stalwart Helen Suzman and many more joined his stable.

He also bought Ad Donker, adding not only a splendid list, but coming full circle from where he started.

In 1992, Ball sold the business to Naspers. With complete editorial and broad executive control, he could, for the first time, exercise his residual ambitions. After acquiring HarperCollins, who were divesting, he ran one of the biggest trade publishers in the country.

The celebrated transition in South Africa changed little in his publishing.

Ball soon found the flaws in the new political establishment and published with the same vigour, sticking to his principles.

Former ANC MP Andrew Feinstein's After the Party, which focuses on the Arms Deal as an example of how the ANC's internal decline began.

Jonathan Ball
Jonathan Ball

He would go on to publish the definitive political books of the time, ranging from Mark Gevisser's biography of Thabo Mbeki, A Dream Deferred, to the shattering exposé on Jacob Zuma, Zuma Exposed, by journalist Adriaan Basson.

He launched Jonny Steinberg, and published every one of his books, securing two Alan Paton awards along the way.

At times exercising his volcanic, albeit short-lived, rage, but more often an entertaining humour, Ball lunched and dined celebrated authors, celebrities and staff with equal enthusiasm.

Quick-witted and fiercely well-read, he would present any table with a smorgasbord of topics that very often – but not always – involved an obscure aspect of his ever-wider reading.

Ball despised social media and found sound bites offensive. He required of you to engage in argument, to state your case, and defend your ground.

When he formally retired in 2015, after 45 years in publishing, he had not only defined political publishing in the country, but had created the leading publisher and book distributor in South Africa.

And, after barely one month's holiday, he continued on as a publisher-at-large, an office he held to the end.

His wife, Pam, died in 2018, leaving an unfillable void in his life.

Ultimately, Ball found enjoyment only in the things he had done for his entire life, and he continued doing it.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Belinda, Jamie and Jono, and two grandchildren.

- Eugene Ashton is chief executive of Jonathan Ball Publishers. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jonathan ball
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4864 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1456 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 5946 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.66
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.27
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,730.59
(0.0)
Silver
24.97
(0.0)
Platinum
1,213.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.86
(0.0)
Palladium
2,669.99
(0.0)
All Share
67,236
(0.0)
Top 40
61,590
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,166
(0.0)
Industrial 25
89,425
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,915
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo