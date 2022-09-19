ANALYSIS | Anthony Turton: FS mine dam disaster - Why tailings dams matter

A 2011 report that was commissioned and then later buried indicates that countrywide there are a million people living near mine tailings dams. All these people are at risk and could face a similar situation as happened at Jagersfontein, writes Anthony Turton.

The recent disaster at Jagersfontein has come on the back of violent confrontations with zama zama miners on the West Rand. While the loss of life and livelihoods at Jagersfontein is deeply regrettable, the tragedy enables us to focus our attention on some important policy issues arising from the health of the mining industry.



If we zoom out from the details of this specific disaster and take a broader look at the South African economy as a whole, we find that mining has always been at the very core of state building.

The Second Anglo Boer War was fought by the British, against two sovereign Boer republics - Transvaal and Orange Free State. Prior to that war, South Africa did not exist as a single coherent state. In the Witwatersrand Goldfields, we had what was known as Diggers Law. This was a set of regulations that governed mining rights agreed to between the miners themselves.

No authority in the mining space

The state was unable to project authority into the mining space, so the diggers did it themselves. This chaotic situation constrained the development of the industry, and capital was unwilling to enter in the sums needed to make the South African Goldfields the biggest in the world.

It is therefore significant that the first action taken after the cessation of hostilities in 1902, was the creation of the Rand Water Board, tasked with the responsibility of bringing water to the goldfields. This occurred in May 1903. The Act of Union in 1910 created the sovereign state that we know of as South Africa, so Rand Water is older than South Africa is as a unitary sovereign state.

Capital flowed into South Africa, and the mining industry flourished. The first laws were drafted by the government, designed to regulate the industry and project authority into the chaotic space where Diggers Law had prevailed.

We can therefore say that mining created the state as a single sovereign entity. We can also say that mining created the laws needed to enable the state to project power and authority over the mining rights contested between diggers, thieves and adventurers.

More importantly, however, nobody ever thought of what might happen when mining ends. The issue of mine closure was on no one's minds. Tailings dams sprung up adjacent to the hundreds of shafts being developed. Human settlement followed.

The important aspect to note is that tailings dams were present before human settlement became dense.

Residential areas built around tailings dams

It is not as if tailings dams were built in residential areas. It was the exact opposite. Residential areas were built around tailings dams as the Witwatersrand Goldfields, and De Beers Diamond fields flourished wherever the resource was found. Laws were written to protect investors and attract capital.

In the chase to mine ever deeper, accidents happened, and so the second phase of laws were developed around workers’ rights, occupational health and mine safety.

Still, nobody paid too much attention to the tailings issue. Tailings dams grew to become massive mountains of waste, increasingly located in the middle of densely populated areas.

READ | ANALYSIS: Burst Free State mining dam - What must be done to prevent another disaster?

Zama zama miners were managed by a powerful state, capable of projecting authority onto the mining spaces that fell under the firm control of mining rights holders. There was an undisputed set of rules about who owned what mineral right, and, therefore who was legally liable in the event of a disaster. Justiciable rights were the backbone of investor confidence and, therefore job creation.

Then came democracy in 1994, and everything changed.

Government fell under the control of a liberation movement with a strong ideological inclination. Capital was seen as the enemy, and laws were revised by doing three things.

Firstly, justiciable rights were challenged, thereby creating uncertainty in the investor space. Capital flight began as the industry went into decline.

Secondly, there was a clear separation between rights and obligations hard-wired into all new legislation. Historically disadvantaged workers were blessed with many rights and few obligations, while the perceived enemy – capital and the management elite – were burdened with few rights and many obligations. This accelerated capital flight.

Thirdly, a new raft of legislation mandated the transfer of equity to the historically disadvantaged. Known eventually as Black Economic Empowerment (BEE), the well-being of the historically disadvantaged was now firmly in the hands of the government as recipients of patronage arising from the transfer of old to new order mining rights. Litigation followed as mine ownership began to change without regard for the embedded liabilities that lay silently in the company books.

Collectively these three drivers converged to cause the steady disinvestment that has characterised the mining industry over the last quarter century. BEE investors saw this as a victory, and they failed to grasp the notion of embedded liability hidden in the assets they began owning. The events at Marikana merely accelerated the process.

Tailings issue

Which brings us back to the tailings issue.

We now have hundreds of tailings disposal facilities (TDF’s), many of which are in close proximity to dense human settlements, all of which are hazardous in some form or another. This was at the heart of a project initiated by the Gauteng Legislature when Nomvula Mokonyane was premier. That project sought to develop land impacted by tailings, so a specialist team was assembled to do an assessment. I was part of that team, headed by the late Chris Hartnady, a professor of geology.

We submitted a report entitled, Feasibility Study on Reclamation of Mine Residue Areas for Development Purposes: Phase II Strategy and Implementation Plan, December 2011. Report No. 788/06/02/2011.

READ | IN-DEPTH: Satellite images suggest Jagersfontein mine was active - expert

This document made it clear that on current demographic trajectories, around a million people are living near mine tailings dams. All these people are at risk. In each case, the hazard is different, so a decision-making process was developed to assist in prioritising the risk mitigation for each TDF. Unfortunately, this report was buried once submitted, and has never been referred to in any policy document subsequently.

This Gauteng project fed into a similar risk assessment initiated by Rand Water. Again, the same technical team was used. In this case, the risk of tailings dams to water supply pipelines was the subject of attention, and a mathematical model was developed.

A report was submitted under the title Research Project to Investigate Acid Water Plumes, Decants and Intersects with Rand Water’s Potable Water Pipelines: Phase 1. Report No. 810-04/01/2012.

From this, a comprehensive mitigation strategy was developed and has since been implemented by Rand Water. Their understanding of the problem is deep. This shows us that technical knowledge can be institutionalised where there is a political will to do so.

Which leads us to the present.

Weak state

Why were the core findings of the 2011 report ignored? Had they been taken seriously, a policy would have been based on technical realities, and the hazards relating to mine tailings would have been adequately dealt with.

Today, we have a weak state, incapable of projecting authority into the mining space, and so we see running gun battles with zama zama miners as we return to the old Diggers Law that preceded the development of the laws regulating mining.

Justiciable rights have been so eroded that it is no longer clear about who owns what, and, therefore who is liable for the consequences of failure. Instead of a government taking the lead as a credible regulator, we now have one deflecting blame to the courts and previous owners.

Nobody is in authority, and so the mining economy is transitioning back to the way it was before South Africa became a unitary sovereign state.

You see, tailings dams matter, because their safety status is a litmus test for the capacity of the state to project authority and therefore attract capital needed to create jobs.

But in the end, it's all about human lives and livelihoods in an economy once dominated by mining but now rapidly deindustrialising because of the lack of policy certainty.

The future well-being of our citizens is being determined in the detritus of mine tailings, as dams reach the end of their useful lives, and require capital injection to prevent more disasters like Jagersfontein.

Who is responsible now that justiciable rights have changed the architecture of ownership? Who will bear the financial burden in perpetuity?

- Dr Anthony Turton is with the Centre for Environmental Management University of Free State.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.



