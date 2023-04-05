ANALYSIS | Can newly elected president Tinubu rid Nigeria of violent extremism?

The legitimacy of Bola Tinabu's election in the eyes of the Nigerian population will be critical if his administration is to address persistent violent extremism and instability in the country successfully, writes Kurisani Mdhluli.

Last month, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party was declared a winner of the Nigerian presidential elections. Tinubu won the elections by a mere 8.8 million votes, while the main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), received 7 million votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party received 6.1 million votes. Unless the results get challenged in court by opposition parties over voter irregularities, Tinabu will be sworn in as Nigeria’s 17th President on 29 May.



The legitimacy of Tinabu's election in the eyes of the population will be critical if his administration is to address persistent violent extremism and instability in the country successfully. But to what extent is this the case, especially considering a voter turnout of 24.9 million out of 220 million Nigerians?

Tinubu will assume political leadership in a country plagued by killings, kidnappings, gangsterism, and banditry, with a high rate of unemployment and inflation.

Worryingly, Tinubu lacks the support of Nigeria's estimated 90 million unemployed youths who have been vocal in their support of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, whose promises strongly resonated with their everyday challenges, especially joblessness, government neglect and police brutality.

Weak governance a key driver

The UNDP's recent report on extremism in Africa acknowledges weak governance and political and socio-economic marginalisation as some of the key drivers of the conflict in Nigeria, with the youth being more susceptible to recruitment by extremist groups. Therefore, it will be critical for the upcoming government to engage the youth not only as victims of violent extremism but also as agents for preventing and countering violent extremism. In this regard, the provision of economic opportunities and meaningful inclusion in decision-making processes is key.

The protracted tradition of violence and insurgency in Nigeria – a complex political dilemma produced by poor governance, political corruption, economic inequality, underdevelopment and religious divides, among others – represent the limitations of the previous administrations and their policies.

Transparency International estimates that over the past seven years, Nigeria has invested about 26.5-billion US dollars in military assets and expanded the armed forces intending to degrade jihadist groups, particularly Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria. While territorial gains have been recorded, public safety and security remain a concern: Boko Haram's two factions namely the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan, have expanded from the North East to North West and North West Central states, a conflict between farmers and herders is also ongoing in the North Central states, and organised crime and gangsterism are also rife in North West Nigeria. The potential collaboration between the three violent extremist groups and bandits in the country has also recently been highlighted.

Although Tinubu is regarded by his followers as an astute and pragmatic political strategist – his presidency is unlikely to bring about the significant change that is required in Nigeria.

Old strategies

Tinubu's manifesto mirrors the old strategies of the outgoing administration, with an emphasis on redefining the country's military doctrine and practice, upgrading weapon systems, establishing anti-terrorist battalions and improving the army's welfare and strengthening forest and border security. Tinubu points to his security reform achievements as former governor of Lagos State as evidence of his abilities. Regrettably, Tinubu's manifesto is disappointingly vague when it comes to addressing the root causes of violent extremism and conflict or moving towards a more human-security focused approach.

The failures of the predominantly militarised approach are characterised by the Demobilization Disarmament and Reconciliation (DDR) programs in Northeast Nigeria implemented by the outgoing administration. Operation Safe Corridor (OSC), a national initiative to facilitate the rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant and surrendered male former Boko Haram militants, has achieved some success in terms of enrolling ex-Boko Haram fighters in transition centres. However, reintegration remains a challenge, particularly in states that have recorded high rates of victimisation, like Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.

Widespread rejection of OSC graduates by communities has been well documented and, in some instances, cases of violence against OSC beneficiaries by angry youth have been reported. This behaviour is widely attributed to the fact that Nigeria’s DDR programme is focused largely on the "rehabilitation" of perpetrators while neglecting the development of affected communities.

Nevertheless, there are some indications that communities remain open to the idea of reconciliation. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies recently found that slightly less than 60% of people in northeast Nigeria would agree to reconciliation. However, the figure drops in areas that recorded high levels of victimisation, especially among women who are victims of sexual violence.

Key challenges

These remain key challenges that would need to be considered by the new Nigerian government, should it wish to address the challenges of extremism in the country seriously. Despite a review in 2016, Nigeria's National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) – a combination of military-centric and soft power approaches to countering terrorism has not yielded peace and reconciliation in Nigeria. The new government should focus on localising the strategy (bottom-up approach), strengthening coordination between stakeholders and adopting a victim-centred DDR program for peace and reconciliation. In addition, while the need to modernise Nigeria's security and defence infrastructure is evident, capacity building and accountability in the military, and dismantling of corruption are equally important.

One means of sustainably addressing violent extremism is through a comprehensive transitional justice policy that will promote social cohesion and pursue justice for the victims simultaneously. Policymakers ought to capitalise on the fact that transitional justice efforts are already in place in Nigeria. For instance, in Northeast Nigeria, local civil society organisations rely on Sulhu as a traditional and religious doctrine for local conflict resolution outside the context of violent extremism.

The doctrine encourages reconciliation through mediation, and the process is inextricably linked to repentance and forgiveness. However, while Sulhu includes a transitional justice component, some aspects could be strengthened, including truth-telling, reparations, public participation and strengthening financial capacity for reparations. It is also worth noting that these practices are not formalised and, therefore, require greater government support.

Solid foundation

The African Union's Transitional Justice Policy (AUTJP) should be considered as a vehicle for sustainable peace. The AUTJP is a complex context-specific approach that offers a variety of instruments such as national dialogue for truth recovery, memorialisation for accountability and redress through traditional African justice mechanisms, reparations (financial and non-financial) and establishing peacebuilding processes for socio-economic justice – all these lay a solid foundation for healing and reconciliation for enduring peace in conflict and post-conflict contexts.

Justice and reconciliation in Nigeria, if pursued, should be in accordance with international law – crimes against humanity, including rape, should be subjected to prosecution.

Success in implementing transitional justice will largely depend on newly elected president Tinubu's government’s political will to shift from the old counterinsurgency approach to one that balances pursuing social cohesion, peace and justice and ensuring accountability for those who perpetuated mass human rights violations.

- Kurisani Mdhluli is a Research Assistant for the Violent Extremism project at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

