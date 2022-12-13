ANALYSIS | Phala Phala saga: 4 essential reads ahead of impeachment proceedings

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for the ANC's elective conference this week, the National Assembly will be voting on Tuesday on whether or not to adopt the Section 89 report. Ahead of the vote, read what four of News24's columnists have to say on the matter.

It's a decisive week for President Cyril Ramaphosa. As he prepares for the ANC's elective conference on Friday, Members of Parliament will vote on Tuesday on whether to adopt a Section 89 report into his handling of the theft of large sums of foreign currency that had been stuffed into a sofa at his Phala Phala game farm.

Last month, an independent panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo recommended that Ramaphosa be investigated further. The panel, however, also suggested that the president may have violated some laws, and perhaps even his oath of office - which even the narrowest of readings of the report suggest. Violations of his oath of office and subversions of the law are discernible even in his own submission to the panel.

If the report is adopted, Ramaphosa will be the first post-apartheid president to face impeachment proceedings.

The DA, the EFF, Inkatha Freedom Party and Freedom Front Plus have all indicated that they would vote in favour of the adoption of the report, while the ANC's national executive committee has instructed its 230 legislators to block the report.

lt's unclear if all ANC MPs will follow through on the decision. Last week former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is contesting Ramaphosa for ANC presidency at the party’s elective conference this week, indicated that the resolution to instruct ANC MPs on what to do was arrived at through an undemocratic internal process.

Since the release of the report, the issue has been first and foremost on News24's columnists' minds. Ahead of Tuesday's vote read what Ebrahim Harvey, Ralph Mathekga, Mbhazima Shilowa and Adriaan Basson have to say on the matter.