ANALYSIS | Phala Phala saga: 4 essential reads ahead of impeachment proceedings

It's a decisive week for President Cyril Ramaphosa around the Phala Phala matter. Photo: Gallo Images
It's a decisive week for President Cyril Ramaphosa around the Phala Phala matter. Photo: Gallo Images

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for the ANC's elective conference this week, the National Assembly will be voting on Tuesday on whether or not to adopt the Section 89 report. Ahead of the vote, read what four of News24's columnists have to say on the matter.

It's a decisive week for President Cyril Ramaphosa. As he prepares for the ANC's elective conference on Friday, Members of Parliament will vote on Tuesday on whether to adopt a Section 89 report into his handling of the theft of large sums of foreign currency that had been stuffed into a sofa at his Phala Phala game farm.

Last month, an independent panel, led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo recommended that Ramaphosa be investigated further. The panel, however, also suggested that the president may have violated some laws, and perhaps even his oath of office - which even the narrowest of readings of the report suggest. Violations of his oath of office and subversions of the law are discernible even in his own submission to the panel.  

If the report is adopted, Ramaphosa will be the first post-apartheid president to face impeachment proceedings. 

The DA, the EFF, Inkatha Freedom Party and Freedom Front Plus have all indicated that they would vote in favour of the adoption of the report, while the ANC's national executive committee has instructed its 230 legislators to block the report.

lt's unclear if all ANC MPs will follow through on the decision. Last week former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is contesting Ramaphosa for ANC presidency at the party’s elective conference this week, indicated that the resolution to instruct ANC MPs on what to do was arrived at through an undemocratic internal process. 

Since the release of the report, the issue has been first and foremost on News24's columnists' minds. Ahead of Tuesday's vote read what Ebrahim Harvey, Ralph Mathekga, Mbhazima Shilowa and Adriaan Basson have to say on the matter. 

Phala Phala saga: Report before Parliament
EBRAHIM HARVEY argues that if ANC MPs reject the Section 89 report, as instructed by the NEC, it will deny Parliament the ability to have a detailed debate about its contents and recommendations. He writes that this will be a severe blow to our constitutional democracy.

RALPH MATHEKGA writes that whichever way the parliamentary debate goes, it is democracy at work, and this time, we have reached an interesting stage. 

ADRIAAN BASSON If President Cyril Ramaphosa survives Tuesday's bruising encounter in Parliament, he is likely to be re-elected ANC president at Nasrec, writes News24's editor-in-chief.

MBHAZIMA SHILOWA argues that whatever the outcome of the ANC conference, or Cyril Ramaphosa's review application at the Constitutional Court, the writing is on the wall. He is a dead man walking.

