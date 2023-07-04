55m ago

Share

ANALYSIS | Severe weather events fueled by climate change are becoming a national crisis

accreditation
Nomhle Ngwenya
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
More than R10 million in humanitarian relief has been spent following flooding and severe weather in the Western Cape, the Gift of the Givers has said.
More than R10 million in humanitarian relief has been spent following flooding and severe weather in the Western Cape, the Gift of the Givers has said.
Gift of the Givers

With infrastructure worth billions of rands continuing to be destroyed and businesses losing profits, climate change has become not only a social risk but also one of the biggest financial risks and impacting the national economy, writes Nomhle Ngwenya.

The winter season is one that is characterised by plunging temperatures and snow in some parts of the country.

Data from the South African Weather Services illustrates how the Western Cape receives most of its rainfall in the winter months (June to August) while the rest of the country receives rainfall during summer (December to February).

Despite these variations in rainfall, the past couple of days have shown how even provinces that do not typically receive rainfall in winter have been subjected to extreme weather events that have led to prolonged rainfall, which has caused flooding. This has been observed in the provinces of the Northern Cape, where severe flooding has led to road closures as well as Kwazulu-Natal (KZN), where disruptive rainfall has caused social havoc with homes destroyed and lives lost.

The biggest question is why are there climate anomalies leading to extreme weather events that are changing seasonal patterns. The truth at hand is that climate change is a result of the intense weather conditions we are all currently experiencing and that this will be our new reality.

The norm for SA

A 2022 report by Carbon Brief, highlights how extreme weather events such as heatwaves and disruptive rainfall will become a norm for South Africa as a result of climate change.

As climate change intensifies and extreme weather events are experienced, this further results in climate-related risks.

The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) defines climate-related risks according to two categories. Firstly, risks related to the transition towards a low-carbon economy include market and reputational risks, policy and legal risks, among others.

The second risk relates to physical risks which result from climate change and can be classified as acute (floods, cyclones) or chronic (sea-level rise or heat waves).

READ | R10m in relief spent so far as Western Cape mops up after rain, floods - Gift of the Givers

The increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related physical hazards harbour a new set of dynamic and complex risks for governments and companies. An example of this is the April 2022 catastrophic floods that occurred in KZN, which devastated the entire region.

Data from research, illustrates how the KZN floods were a result of climate change-induced patterns with more than 400 people killed, 16 000 homes destroyed, leading to massive displacement of people with billions of rands of damage to infrastructure.

The social and financial implications of climate-related risks have resulted in two National State of Disasters been implemented by government during the period of 2022-2023.

Efforts geared towards post-disaster recovery

An analysis of the Provincial and Local Government Disaster Management Act, 2022 (Act No. 57 of 2022), there is a strong understanding of how South Africa faces increasing levels of disaster risk. It is exposed to a wide range of weather hazards, including drought, cyclones and severe storms that can trigger widespread hardship and devastation. However, the level of disaster preparedness and reactive approach by government has been called into question.

Some of these pertinent questions relate to what is being done on training and public awareness on extreme weather events as well as partnerships with various stakeholders to mitigate against climate risks.

It seems that whenever a climate disaster strikes, all efforts are geared into post-disaster recovery and having to reconstruct and rebuild a cohesive society afterwards. With the country already embattled with the triple crisis of poverty, unemployment and inequality, post-disaster recovery does the complete opposite and instead further exacerbates the deep social and economic challenges of this country.

Left unmanaged, these climate-related physical risks can lead to reduced resilience and significant financial losses. With infrastructure worth billions of rands continuing to be destroyed and businesses losing profits, climate change has become not only a social risk but also one of the biggest financial risks and impacting the national economy.

Economic and social damage beyond our control

As much as factors such as the disruption caused by Transnet's rail network supply chain as well as load shedding, I for one, truly believe that climate-related risks will start having a bigger impact on the national GDP. 

READ | Every 1°C of warming means 15% more extreme rain, researchers say

The lives, health and well-being of our society and economy are at high risk because of climate-related disasters. The floods are a stark reminder of how economic and social damage is beyond our control. However, what is in our control is to ensure an effective response across all spheres of government to the extreme weather events that have occurred in several parts of the country.

In addition, the coordination and management of all spheres of government, municipalities and private sector to ensure the proactive mobilisation of resources and technical expertise to monitor extreme-climate weather events. The sooner this is realised and implemented, the better the country will manage climate-related risks and prevent them from becoming disastrous.

- Dr Nomhle Ngwenya is an independent climate finance researcher and specialist.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crisisclimate changeflooding
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1188 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 3685 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 81 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga

03 Jul

LISTEN | Right of admission reserved? Inside Stellenbosch University VC's alleged nepotism saga
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.80
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.86
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.51
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
910.24
+1.7%
Palladium
1,241.28
+1.1%
Gold
1,921.51
+0.1%
Silver
22.90
+0.6%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,933
+0.3%
All Share
76,234
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,062
+1.7%
Industrial 25
105,768
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,109
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo