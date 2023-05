How a gun meant to be in a Pretoria police armoury killed a teenager 1 500km away

Karyn Maughan | Zuma and Mkhwebane’s ludicrous litigation – and why it's making them irrelevant

Allegations that Kabelo Gwamanda is a 'scammer' are just 'gossip and rumour-mongering' - ANC

The price of a life: R5m to kill Fort Hare VC Sakhela Buhlungu, State says, and R3m for his deputy

Gordhan urged De Ruyter to gather intelligence on 'besieged' Eskom - Makgoba

ANC and EFF marriage on the rocks as Ekurhuleni honeymoon period over

Brrrrace yourself! Cold, wet weather conditions expected for Cape provinces from Thursday

US jury finds former US president Donald Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll

Malema sells 'platinum' table at gala dinner to unknown buyer for R1.2m

South Africans forced to live on verandah of SA embassy in UAE for six years

