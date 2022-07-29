1h ago

add bookmark

CARTOON BY CARLOS | Deepening the debate at the ANC's policy conference

accreditation
Carlos Amato
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
cartoon by carlos

Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosapolicy conferencepolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3309 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 9342 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3367 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.46
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.06
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,762.48
+0.4%
Silver
20.10
+0.4%
Palladium
2,089.50
+0.3%
Platinum
895.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
107.14
+0.5%
Top 40
62,170
0.0%
All Share
68,611
0.0%
Resource 10
62,428
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,469
0.0%
Financial 15
15,310
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo