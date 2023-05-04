CARTOON BY CARLOS | Joburg politicians' coalition toolkit

Malesela Teffo has continued working as a legal practitioner despite being disbarred, court papers show

Pieter du Toit | Toxic coalition politics: What price to pay before DA, ActionSA and others take JHB?

The NPA is dropping the murder charge in Thabo Bester's escape because of paperwork confusion

Markus Jooste instigated R16bn swindle at Steinhoff subsidiary, say German prosecutors

ANC calls in Fikile Mbalula to decide if it should appease the EFF with its Joburg mayor choice

The Guptas win – for now – on the 'unacceptably cheap' R20m sale of a seized Cape Town mansion

WATCH | 'I'm going to kill you': Teffo threatens News24 journalist at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

WRAP | Thabo Bester escape: Accused's bail application postponed to 11 May

'Are those our councillors walking out?' ANC rebels turn on Lesufi's EFF deal

Murder charge dropped against accused in Thabo Bester prison break case

