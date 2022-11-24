Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.
CARTOON BY CARLOS | Leader in name only
0:00
Subscribers can listen to this article
Disclaimer: News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.
Next on News24
CARTOON BY CARLOS | Take the log out your eyes Zuma, Mbeki and Motlanthe
28 Oct